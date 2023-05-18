Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

