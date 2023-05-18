Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $862,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,059 shares of company stock valued at $464,098. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. 59,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,919. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

