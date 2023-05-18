Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $44,187,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $23,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $697.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.