Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 3,816 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. 610,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

