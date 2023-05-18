Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 12,200 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

