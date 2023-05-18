Kathryn Manning Acquires 1,400 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Manning purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,076.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,998.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

BFST traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $369.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

BFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

