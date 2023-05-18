Kaspa 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.11 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $341.27 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,596,840,644 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,585,745,383.86772. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0192364 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,290,212.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

