Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Price Performance
Kamada stock remained flat at $4.76 during midday trading on Monday. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,705. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Trading of Kamada
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $949,970,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
