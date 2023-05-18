Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada stock remained flat at $4.76 during midday trading on Monday. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,705. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $949,970,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

See Also

