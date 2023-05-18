JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 5.2%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 97,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 23,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

JZR Gold Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.14.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

