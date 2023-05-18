Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640,517 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UBS stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.