Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 27,196 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,196 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

