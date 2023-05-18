Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,745 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,824 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,629,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $206.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 537.86 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

