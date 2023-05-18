Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1,310.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,680 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.67% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $580,929 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

