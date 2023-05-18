Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

