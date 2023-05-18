Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.01 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JCI opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

