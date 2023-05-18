Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 585 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,329.84 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,337.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,252.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,094.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

