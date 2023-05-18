Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 24,655 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Centene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

