Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 117,302 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1,686.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

About AvalonBay Communities

NYSE:AVB opened at $175.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.47.

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.