JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $0.60

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. JUNO has a total market cap of $44.51 million and $168,424.73 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 74,227,080 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.