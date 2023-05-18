JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.23. 1,599,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

