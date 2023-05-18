Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $12,220.88 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04806296 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,446.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

