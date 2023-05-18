Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 5,000 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBZ opened at $50.50 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 377,455 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Stories

