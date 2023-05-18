Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 5,000 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,807,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

