John R. Schwab Sells 30,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $588,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $457,226.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

