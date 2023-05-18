John L. Brottem Sells 2,732 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $54,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. 303,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,642. The stock has a market cap of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outset Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.