John L. Brottem Sells 2,732 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $54,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. 303,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,642. The stock has a market cap of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
