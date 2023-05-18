JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,183,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after purchasing an additional 100,267 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.82 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $423.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

