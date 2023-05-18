Jersey Electricity plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

Shares of LON JEL opened at GBX 467 ($5.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £54.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,766.67 and a beta of 0.25. Jersey Electricity has a 1 year low of GBX 451 ($5.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.45). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 472.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 495.67.

Insider Activity at Jersey Electricity

In other news, insider Elisabeth Iceton purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($15,345.11). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

