Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) to Hold

Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Sun Art Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of SURRY stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.29.
About Sun Art Retail Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Art Retail Group (SURRY)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.