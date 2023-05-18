Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) to Hold

Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Sun Art Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of SURRY stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Get Sun Art Retail Group alerts:

About Sun Art Retail Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. As of March 31, 2022, it had a total of 490 hypermarkets, nine superstores, and 103 mini stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.