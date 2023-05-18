Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Hold

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Rambus Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. Rambus has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $54.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,725,000 after buying an additional 295,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,428,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

