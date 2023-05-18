Jefferies Financial Group Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $138.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.54.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 294,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

