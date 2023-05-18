JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 215

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JDSPY. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 5,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

