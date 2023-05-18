Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $132.13 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.68.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 788,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,399,000 after acquiring an additional 166,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

See Also

