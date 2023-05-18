Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $49.37.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

