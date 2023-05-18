James Monroe III Buys 75,175 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) Director James Monroe III purchased 75,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,038. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III bought 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37.
  • On Tuesday, May 9th, James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00.

Globalstar Stock Up 1.8 %

GSAT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 197.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $5,168,000. Plustick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

