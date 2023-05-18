James Monroe III Buys 75,175 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director James Monroe III purchased 75,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,038. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III bought 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37.

On Tuesday, May 9th, James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00.

GSAT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 197.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $5,168,000. Plustick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

