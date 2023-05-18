Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $102.00 at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $241,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

