Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

