Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

