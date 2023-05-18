ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 337.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $80.70 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

