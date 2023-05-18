Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Itron Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. Itron has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $20,846,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $14,519,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

