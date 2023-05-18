iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,210,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,885,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,827,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

