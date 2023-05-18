iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 2.56% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $321,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

