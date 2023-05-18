iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IWD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $151.06. 525,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

