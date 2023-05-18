iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.42

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.42 and last traded at $120.33, with a volume of 97607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.56.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

