iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $72.92. 5,671,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,785,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

