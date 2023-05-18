iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.21. 955,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,083. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

