iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 860,840 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 513,231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

