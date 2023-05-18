iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,703,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.