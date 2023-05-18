iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.57. 921,426 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

