iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IGM stock opened at $351.98 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $353.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.