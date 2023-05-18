iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 45,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.